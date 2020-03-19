DHEC: 21 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 81 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the statewide total to 81 confirmed cases. There are currently five cases in Charleston County.

COVID-19 is now present in 17 counties.

The county breakdown is as follows:

Abbeville County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 1 new case

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Dorchester County: 1 new case

Grenville County: 4 new cases

Horry County: 1 new case

Kershaw County: 4 new cases

Lancaster County: 1 new case

Lexington County: 1 new case

Richland County: 4 new cases

Saluda County: 1 new case

The Public Health Lab has performed 906 tests to date, 833 of which have been negative. This means that currently, 91.9% of individuals tested do not have the Coronavirus.