DHEC: 21 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 81 total

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the statewide total to 81 confirmed cases. There are currently five cases in Charleston County.

COVID-19 is now present in 17 counties.

The county breakdown is as follows:

  • Abbeville County: 1 new case
  • Anderson County: 1 new case
  • Beaufort County: 1 new case
  • Charleston County: 1 new case
  • Dorchester County: 1 new case
  • Grenville County: 4 new cases
  • Horry County: 1 new case
  • Kershaw County: 4 new cases
  • Lancaster County: 1 new case
  • Lexington County: 1 new case
  • Richland County: 4 new cases
  • Saluda County: 1 new case

The Public Health Lab has performed 906 tests to date, 833 of which have been negative. This means that currently, 91.9% of individuals tested do not have the Coronavirus.

