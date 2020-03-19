DHEC: 21 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 81 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This brings the statewide total to 81 confirmed cases. There are currently five cases in Charleston County.
COVID-19 is now present in 17 counties.
The county breakdown is as follows:
- Abbeville County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 1 new case
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Dorchester County: 1 new case
- Grenville County: 4 new cases
- Horry County: 1 new case
- Kershaw County: 4 new cases
- Lancaster County: 1 new case
- Lexington County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 4 new cases
- Saluda County: 1 new case
The Public Health Lab has performed 906 tests to date, 833 of which have been negative. This means that currently, 91.9% of individuals tested do not have the Coronavirus.