DHEC: 214 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 7,142 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 214 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 7,142.

DHEC also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 316.

Seven of the patients were elderly individuals from Darlington (1), Kershaw (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Four were middle-aged from Allendale (1), Fairfield (1), Richland (1) and Williamsburg (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (9), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (2), Greenville (36), Horry (4), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (9), Lexington (18), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (6), Union (1), Williamsburg (19), York (3).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.