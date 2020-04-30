DHEC: 220 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 6,095 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 220 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 6,095.

DHEC also reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 244.

Nine deaths were in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Lexington (2), and Richland (1) counties. Three individuals were middle-aged from Anderson (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Cherokee (2), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (1), Darlington (13), Dillon (5), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (2), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (36), Greenwood (3), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (5), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (16), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (5), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.