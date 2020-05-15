Breaking News
DHEC: 232 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 8,407 total

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 172 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 8,407.

DHEC also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 380.

Eight were elderly patients from Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Pickens (1) and Sumter (3), counties. One was a middle-aged patients from Clarendon County.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (1) Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (7), Darlington (13), Dillon (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (18), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (7), Lee (4), Lexington (13), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Oconee (1), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (17), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (6), York (8).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code.

