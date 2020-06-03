DHEC: 235 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 12,651 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 235 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 12,651.

DHEC also reported 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 518.

15 of the patients were elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Darlington (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (1), and York (2) counties. Two of the patients were middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Charleston (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (11), Chester (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dorchester (3), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (6), Greenville (51), Greenwood (2), Horry (17), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (15), Laurens (2), Lee (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (5), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (1), York (3).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.