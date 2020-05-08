Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

DHEC: 238 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 7,367 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 238 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 7,367.

DHEC also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 320.

All of the patients were elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (2) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Allendale (3), Anderson (3), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (1), Charleston (16), Chester (4), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (5), Darlington (14), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (30), Greenville (31), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (12), Lexington (12), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (19), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (4), Union (2), Williamsburg (15), York (8).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES