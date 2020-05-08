DHEC: 238 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 7,367 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 238 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 7,367.

DHEC also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 320.

All of the patients were elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (2) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Allendale (3), Anderson (3), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (1), Charleston (16), Chester (4), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (5), Darlington (14), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (30), Greenville (31), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (12), Lexington (12), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (19), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (4), Union (2), Williamsburg (15), York (8).

