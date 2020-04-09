Live Now
DHEC: 241 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 2,792 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 241 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 2,792.

DHEC also announced four additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 67.

According to DHEC, the deaths occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions. They were from Anderson, Beaufort, Lexington, and Lee counties.

The new cases were in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (33), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (45), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (9), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

Click here to see additional info, including case numbers by zip-code.

