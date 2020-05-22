DHEC: 245 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9,638 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 245 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 9,638.

DHEC also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 419.

The victims were elderly individuals from Spartanburg (2) and Jasper (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (5), Anderson (4), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (2), Charleston (16), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (8), Dorchester (6), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Hampton (1), Horry (26), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Lee (4), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (6), Richland (28), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (9), York (3).

