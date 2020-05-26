DHEC: 253 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 10,416 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 253 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 10,416.

DHEC also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 446.

Four of the victims were elderly individuals from Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Two of the victims were young adults with underlying health conditions from Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (1), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (46), Greenwood (10), Horry (5), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (14), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (10), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (1), Union (3), Williamsburg (5), York (6).

