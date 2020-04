DHEC: 261 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 1,554 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 261 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 1,554.

DHEC also announced five new COVID-19 related deaths in SC. There have now been 31 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

All five patients were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. Two were from Florence County, one was from Anderson County, one was from Horry County, and one was from Sumter County.

COVID-19 is now present in ALL 46 SC counties.

Local statistics for new cases are as follows:

Charleston: 41

Berkeley: 15

Dorchester: 8

Williamsburg: 3

Georgetown: 1

Colleton: 1

Statewide, new cases were reported in the following counties: