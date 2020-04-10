Live Now
DHEC: 274 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 3,065 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 274 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 3,065.

DHEC also announced five additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 72.

Three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions from Berkeley, Florence, and Greenville counties. The other two patients were elderly individuals with underlying conditions, both of Greenville County.

The new cases were in the following counties:

Aiken (6), Allendale (2), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (6), Charleston (15), Cherokee (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (7), Edgefield (4) Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (3), Greenville (54), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (18), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (10), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (23), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (35), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (16), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (5).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.

