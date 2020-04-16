DHEC: 276 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 3,931 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 276 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 3,931.

DHEC also reported 2 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 109. The patients were both elderly individuals with no known underlying health conditions, from Lee County.

The new cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (7), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (23), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16),Georgetown (1), Greenville (33), Greenwood (12), Hampton (3), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Laurens (4), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (52), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (6), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (2), Richland (29), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (7), York (12).

