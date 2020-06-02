DHEC: 285 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 12,415 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 297 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 12,148.

DHEC also reported one additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 501.

The patient was an elderly individual from horry County.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Charleston (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (9), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (6), Georgetown (2), Greenville (65), Greenwood (2), Horry (18), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (27), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (20), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (8), Pickens (9), Richland (12), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (9), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (7).

