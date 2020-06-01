DHEC: 297 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 12,148 total.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 297 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 12,148.

DHEC also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 500.

All of the patients were elderly individuals from Colleton (2), Fairfield (2), Horry (1), and Lexington (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (9), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (19), Cherokee (4), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (3), Greenville (73), Greenwood (5), Hampton (1), Horry (22), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (13), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (6), Richland (13), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.