DHEC: 312 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 11,861 total; updated Saturday count

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 312 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 11,861.

DHEC also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 494.

All of the patients were elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Hampton (1), Marlboro (1), and York (1).

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (12), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (15), Colleton (4), Darlington (11), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (89), Greenwood (7), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (8), Richland (28), Spartanburg (23), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (3), York (7).

DHEC noted that on Saturday, 154 cases that should have been reported “were not updated from suspected to confirmed cases” by the time the release was issued. Updated county case counts from Saturday can be found here:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2) Beaufort (16), Berkeley (3), Calhoun (3), Charleston (22), Cherokee (2), Chester (18), Chesterfield (13), Clarendon (6), Colleton (8), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (69), Greenwood (7), Horry (7), Jasper (2), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (5), Lexington (38), Marlboro (12), McCormick (1), Newberry (7), Orangeburg (14), Pickens (12), Richland (30), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (13), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (14).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.