DHEC: 32 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 456 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 456.

Also new today, DHEC announced two more COVID-19 related death in SC, bringing the statewide total number of deaths to 9. Each of the patients was elderly and had underlying health conditions.

The geographical data for the new cases is as follows:

Abbeville County: 1 case

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 3 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 8 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 1 case

Horry County: 1 case

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 1 case

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 2 cases

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Richland County: 1 case

York County: 1 case

For more information about COVID-19 in SC, click here.