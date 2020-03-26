DHEC: 32 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 456 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 456.
Also new today, DHEC announced two more COVID-19 related death in SC, bringing the statewide total number of deaths to 9. Each of the patients was elderly and had underlying health conditions.
The geographical data for the new cases is as follows:
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 3 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 1 case
- Horry County: 1 case
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 2 cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 1 case
- York County: 1 case
