DHEC: 331 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 11,131 total

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 331 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 11,131.

DHEC also reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 483.

Eight of the patients were elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties. Five were middle-aged from Florence (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Saluda (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (8), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (4), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (14), Dillon (1), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (75), Greenwood (7), Horry (14), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (12), Newberry (4), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (7), Pickens (8), Richland (26), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (22), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (2), York (14).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

