DHEC: 361 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 13,005 total

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 361 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 13,005.

DHEC also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 525.

Six patients were elderly from Florence (1), Lexington (2), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties. One person was middle-aged from Greenville County.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (13), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (3), Charleston (32), Cherokee (4), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (3), Dillon (5), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (9), Florence (6), Greenville (56), Greenwood (9), Horry (14), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (4), Laurens (4), Lee (3), Lexington (26), Marion (1), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Orangeburg (15), Pickens (2), Richland (39), Spartanburg (35), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (2), York (6).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

