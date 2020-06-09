DHEC: 434 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 15,228 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 434 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 15,228.

DHEC also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 568.

Five of the patients were elderly from Fairfield (2), Florence (1), Lee (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Six of the patients were from Berkeley (1), Greenville (2), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), and Lee (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (9), Beaufort (20), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (28), Chesterfield (5), Cherokee (3), Clarendon (3), Colleton (5), Darlington (3), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (2), Georgetown (6), Greenville (47), Greenwood (15), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (2), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (7), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (37), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (21), Williamsburg (1), York (24).

