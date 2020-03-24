DHEC: 44 additional COVID-19 cases in SC, 342 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday an additional 44 cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 342 cases.
COVID-19 is now present in 36 SC counties.
The new cases were detected in the following counties:
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 5 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 8 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 4 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Richland County: 4 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- York County: 4 cases