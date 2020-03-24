1  of  2
DHEC: 44 additional COVID-19 cases in SC, 342 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday an additional 44 cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 342 cases.

COVID-19 is now present in 36 SC counties.

The new cases were detected in the following counties:

  • Aiken County: 1 case
  • Anderson County: 1 case
  • Beaufort County: 1 case
  • Charleston County: 5 cases
  • Chesterfield County: 1 case
  • Clarendon County: 1 case
  • Darlington County: 1 case
  • Dorchester County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 2 cases
  • Greenville County: 8 cases
  • Horry County: 3 cases
  • Jasper County: 1 case
  • Kershaw County: 4 cases
  • Marlboro County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 4 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 1 case
  • Sumter County: 4 cases
  • York County: 4 cases

