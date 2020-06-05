DHEC: 447 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 13,453 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 447 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 13,453. This is the largest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic.

DHEC also reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 538.

Eleven patients were elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (6) counties. Two were middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1) and Cherokee (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (11), Berkeley (3), Calhoun (1), Charleston (28), Chester (3), Chesterfield (15), Clarendon (3), Colleton (6), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (9), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (77), Greenwood (1), Jasper (2), Horry (30), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (7), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marlboro (9), Newberry (4), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (15), Pickens (6), Richland (56), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (6), York (13).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.