DHEC: 528 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 15,759 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 528 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 15,759.

DHEC also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 575.

Five of the patients were elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Two were middle-aged from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (2), Anderson (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (19), Berkeley (11), Charleston (37), Cherokee (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (7), Fairfield (3), Florence (3), Georgetown (8), Greenville (145), Greenwood (1), Horry (79), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (6), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (27), Marlboro (4), Newberry (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (14), Richland (66), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (15), Williamsburg (1), York (22).

