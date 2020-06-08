DHEC: 542 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 14,800 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 542 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 14,800. This is the largest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic.



TOP: COVID-19 cases per day, as of June 8

BOTTOM: Cumulative COVID-19 cases, as of June 8

Courtesy: DHEC

DHEC also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 557.

Nine victims were elderly patients from Berkeley (1), Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Two were middle-aged from Clarendon (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (7), Aiken (4), Anderson (2), Beaufort (13), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (38), Cherokee (1), Chester (8), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (1), Dorchester (10), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (10), Georgetown (9), Greenville (116), Greenwood (11), Hampton (4), Horry (61), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (3), Laurens (4), Lexington (48), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (10), Richland (47), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (31), Sumter (12), Williamsburg (4), York (22).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.