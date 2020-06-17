Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

DHEC: 577 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 20,551 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 577 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 20,551.

DHEC also reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 617.

Nine of the patients were elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), and York (1) counties. One patient was middle-aged from Charleston county.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (6), Anderson (7), Beaufort (29), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (35), Chester (2), Chesterfield (2), Cherokee (2), Colleton (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (6), Dillon (4), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (2), Florence (22), Georgetown (22), Greenville (77), Greenwood (5), Horry (120), Jasper (1), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (11), Laurens (5), Lexington (35), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (6), Pickens (20), Richland (57), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (22), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (7), York (19).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information