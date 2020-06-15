DHEC: 582 new COVID-19 cases, 19,378 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 582 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 19,378.

DHEC also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 602.

Both patients were elderly from Charleston (1) and Lexington (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (2), Anderson (6), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (19), Calhoun (4), Charleston (76), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (7), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillon (1) Dorchester (11), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (13), Georgetown (17), Greenville (91), Greenwood (8), Horry (62), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (23), Lexington (30), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (5), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (7), Richland (42), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (7), Union (1), Williamsburg (3), York (16).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.