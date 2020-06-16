DHEC: 595 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 19,990 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 595 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 19,990.

DHEC also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 607.

Three of the patients were elderly from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two were middle-aged from Dillon (1) and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (6), Allendale (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (14), Calhoun (3), Charleston (63), Chester (3), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (6), Dorchester (10), Fairfield (2), Florence (8), Georgetown (11), Greenville (70), Greenwood (3), Horry (86) Jasper (1), Kershaw, (13), Lancaster (11), Lee (2), Lexington (33), Marion (3), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (23), Richland (56), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (15), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (33).

