DHEC: 64 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 4,439 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 64 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 4,439.

DHEC also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 124. Two patients were elderly- one with underlying health conditions and one with no known underlying health conditions- from Lancaster and Kershaw Counties, respectively. Two patients were middle-aged- one with underlying health conditions, and one with no known underlying health conditions- from Edgefield and Clarendon Counties, respectively.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8),

Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (4).

DHEC also noted that “of the 4,377 total cases announced [Sunday], two have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.”

Some models are indicating that SC may be in the beginning phases of “flattening the curve”, according to DHEC. However, Dr. Linda Bell emphasized that it is critical that social distancing measures remain in place.

DHEC estimates 6,953 cases by May 9th, based on current projections.

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.