DHEC: 687 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 16,441 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 687 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 16,441.

This is the highest previous daily case count was 540 on June 7, followed by the second highest of 528 on June 10. In just one day, the daily case count has increased by slightly over 30%. This week, SC experienced the highest percent positive rate in the past 28 days, with 14.8% positive reported on June 8. In a press conference on Wednesday, state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said that she was more concerned about the COVID-19 situation in SC now than ever before, and urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

DHEC also reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 588.

Ten of the patients were elderly individuals from Greenville (2), Florence (1), Spartanburg (3), Fairfield (1), Colleton (2), and Greenwood (1) counties. Three were middle-aged from Lexington (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (6), Abbeville (39), Anderson (7), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (20), Calhoun (1), Charleston (45), Chester (3), Chesterfield (7), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (9), Colleton (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (2), Dorchester (10), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (22), Georgetown (15), Greenville (125), Greenwood (36), Hampton (5), Horry (47), Jasper (2), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (10), Laurens (9), Lexington (52), Marion (4), Marlboro (5), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (14), Richland (69), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (45), Williamsburg (8), York (21).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.