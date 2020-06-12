DHEC: 770 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 17,170 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 770 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 17,170.

This is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic. The second highest was Thursday.

This week, SC experienced the highest percent positive rate in the past 28 days, with 14.8% positive reported on June 8. In a press conference on Wednesday, state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said that she was more concerned about the COVID-19 situation in SC now than ever before, and urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

DHEC also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 593.

All of the patients were elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (5), Anderson (11), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (3), Charleston (54), Cherokee (8), Chester (1) Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (6), Colleton (12), Darlington (4), Dillon (5), Dorchester (9), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (20), Georgetown (15), Greenville (142), Greenwood (24), Horry (88), Jasper (2), Kershaw (16), Lancaster (2), Laurens (11), Lee (1), Lexington (61), Marion (3), Marlboro (6), Newberry (3), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (20), Richland (73), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (44), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (22).