DHEC: 82 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, 424 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 82 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 424 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

COVID-19 is now present in 39 SC counties.

The new cases were detected in the following counties:

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 3 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chesterfield County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Fairfield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 11 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 2 cases

Union County: 1 case

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

Health officials project the state will see 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2.

DHEC says the projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”