DHEC: 83 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 539 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday 83 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 539.

They also announced four new deaths in SC, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide to 13.

The patients were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville, and Florence counties. According to DHEC, they were all elderly and had underlying health conditions.

The new cases were in the following counties:

Aiken County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 6 cases

Berkeley County: 2 cases

Charleston County: 32 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Florence County: 6 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 5 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

DHEC has also released case numbers by zip-code. Click here to view.