DHEC: 86 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 539 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday 86 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 539.
They also announced four new deaths in SC, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide to 13.
The patients were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville, and Florence counties. According to DHEC, they were all elderly and had underlying health conditions.
The new cases were in the following counties:
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 6 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 cases
- Charleston County: 32 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Florence County: 6 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 5 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
DHEC has also released case numbers by zip-code. Click here to view.
During a press briefing on Friday, DHEC representatives revealed that they currently have a two-day backlog of tests, which they expect to make up this weekend.