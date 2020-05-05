DHEC: 93 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 6,841 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 93 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 6,841.

DHEC also reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 296.

Twelve patients were elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (1), Richland (5), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties. One patient was middle-aged from Florence county.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Allendale (3), Anderson (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (5), Fairfield (3), Florence (6), Greenville (3), Greenwood (2), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (2), Richland (12), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (2).

