DHEC: 934 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 47,214 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 934 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 47,000.

DHEC also reported 19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 838.

Seventeen deaths occurred in elderly patients from Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Greenville (3), Marion (1), and Richland (2) counties. Two patients were middle aged from Charleston (1) and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (15), Anderson (21), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (34), Calhoun (2), Charleston (82), Cherokee (15), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (5), Colleton (16), Darlington (6), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (11), Georgetown (22), Greenville (55), Greenwood (4), Hampton (1), Horry (109), Jasper (20), Kershaw (11), Lancaster (2), Laurens (17), Lee (1), Lexington (53), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (25), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (51), Sumter (35), Union (4), Williamsburg (3), York (30).

There are currently 1,324 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in each daily release

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.