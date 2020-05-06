DHEC: 97 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 6,939 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 97 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 6,939.

DHEC also reported 9 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 305.

All patients were elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Charleston (1), Florence (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (11), Darlington (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (4), Florence (5), Georgetown (2), Greenville (5), Greenwood (4), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (8), Orangeburg (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (2).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.