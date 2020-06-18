DHEC: 987 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 21,533 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 987 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 21,533. This is the highest single-day case count so far.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell issued the following statement regarding the spike in cases:

“Every one of us has a role to play in stopping COVID-19. This virus does not spread on its own. It’s spread around our state by infected people who carry it wherever they go – their work, the supermarket, the post office, a friend’s house. By not following public health precautions, many are putting all at risk.

It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others.

We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off. Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.

There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are only individual behaviors and actions we must all maintain that help stop its spread.

Healthy people may feel they are resistant to the virus, may feel that even if they contract it, they’ll have mild symptoms and feel better in a few days. This may be true for some – but it’s also true that we are seeing hospitalizations and deaths in those who were previously healthy and in almost every age group.

Historically, South Carolinians have willingly made sacrifices for the benefit of all. Stopping the spread of this disease will not be easy. However, I am confident in our willingness to take the current actions necessary of wearing face masks and social distancing in order to care for each other. Together we can meet this challenge.”

DHEC also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 6621.

Three of the patients were elderly individuals from Florence (1), Kershaw (1), and Lancaster (1) counties. One was a middle-aged individual from Lancaster County.

The latest percent positive is 14.4%

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (10), Anderson (14), Bamberg (3), Beaufort (48), Berkeley (24), Calhoun (1), Charleston (139), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (1), Colleton (3), Clarendon (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (10), Dorchester (20), Fairfield (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (42), Greenville (169), Greenwood (1), Horry (128), Jasper (9), Kershaw (16), Lancaster (7), Laurens (10), Lee (7), Lexington (45), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (19), Richland (79), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (34), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (29).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.