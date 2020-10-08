DHEC: All nursing homes to submit weekly reports on visitation status

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced that all nursing homes and community residential care facilities will be required to submit weekly visitation status reports beginning next week.
The public health order requires the facilities to provide the following:
- Whether the facility is allowing visitation
- If not, why?
- How many residents participated in a visit over the last week
DHEC says that the new requirement “is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the health of long-term care facility residents and the workers who care for them while also providing for safe and careful visits with family, friends, and loved ones.”
The reports will be made available to the public on DHEC’s website each Tuesday, beginning October 13.