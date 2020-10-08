DHEC: All nursing homes to submit weekly reports on visitation status

In this April 21, 2020, photo, Marguerite Mouille, 94, gestures while her visiting daughter takes a photo at the Kaisesberg nursing home, eastern France. France has started to break the seals on its locked down nursing homes, allowing limited visitation rights for the families of elderly residents. The visits are proving bittersweet for some, too short and restricted to make up for weeks of isolation and loneliness. But they are shedding light on the immense emotional toll caused by locking down care homes. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced that all nursing homes and community residential care facilities will be required to submit weekly visitation status reports beginning next week.

The public health order requires the facilities to provide the following:

Whether the facility is allowing visitation If not, why?

How many residents participated in a visit over the last week

DHEC says that the new requirement “is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the health of long-term care facility residents and the workers who care for them while also providing for safe and careful visits with family, friends, and loved ones.”

The reports will be made available to the public on DHEC’s website each Tuesday, beginning October 13.