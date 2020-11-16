DHEC announced COVID-19 testing sites for the week of Nov. 16

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will offer COVID-19 testing at several locations across the Lowcountry this week.
State health officials urge South Carolinians to get tested if you’ve been out in the community as numbers continue to grow.
DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours.
Berkeley County
- Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Goose Health Center, 106 Westview Dr., Goose Creek
- Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Moncks Corner Health Department, 109 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Northwoods Public Health Clinic, 2070 Northbrook Blvd., Ste. #A20, N. Charleston
- Nov. 16 – 18, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston
- Nov. 21, 2 – 5 p.m., La Mexicana, 2665 Ashley Phosphate Rd., N. Charleston
Colleton County
- Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Colleton County Health Department, 219 Lemacks St., Walterboro
Dorchester County
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summerville Health Department, 500 N. Main St., Ste. 9, Summerville
Partner Testing
- Nov. 16 – 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by MAKO Medical, Holly Hill Town Hall Complex, 8423 Old State Rd., Holly Hill
- Nov. 17, 4 – 8 p.m., sponsored by Fetter Health Care Network, Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., N. Charleston
- Nov. 19, 3 – 6 p.m., sponsored by Fetter Health Care Network, N. Charleston School of Arts, 5109-B W. Enterprise St., N. Charleston
- Nov. 20, 1 – 5 p.m., sponsored by the Medical University of South Carolina, N. Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., N. Charleston
- Nov. 24, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Fetter Health Care Network, Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., N. Charleston