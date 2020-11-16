DHEC announced COVID-19 testing sites for the week of Nov. 16

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will offer COVID-19 testing at several locations across the Lowcountry this week.

State health officials urge South Carolinians to get tested if you’ve been out in the community as numbers continue to grow.

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours.

Berkeley County

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Goose Health Center, 106 Westview Dr., Goose Creek

Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Moncks Corner Health Department, 109 W. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County

Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Northwoods Public Health Clinic, 2070 Northbrook Blvd., Ste. #A20, N. Charleston

Nov. 16 – 18, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston

Nov. 21, 2 – 5 p.m., La Mexicana, 2665 Ashley Phosphate Rd., N. Charleston

Colleton County

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Colleton County Health Department, 219 Lemacks St., Walterboro

Dorchester County

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summerville Health Department, 500 N. Main St., Ste. 9, Summerville

Partner Testing