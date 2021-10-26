DHEC awards Benedict College for 100% COVID-19 vaccination among athletes

From left to right: Willie Washington, Benedict College Athletic Trainer; Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist; Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict College President and CEO; and Thomas Bowen, Finance & Facilities Director for DHEC’s Midlands Public Health Region, are pictured during DHEC’s Community Hero Award presentation to the Benedict College Tigers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday recognized Benedict College for achieving a 100% COVID-19 vaccinate rate among student athletes.

According to DHEC, “each player, coach, and trainer of Benedict’s athletic teams is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

South Carolina’s State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, presented the Community Hero Award to Benedict President, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, and Athletic Drictor Willie Washington during Benedict’s homecoming football game.

Dr. Bell said that the accomplishment is “a tremendous feat” in keeping not only athletes and students safe, but also in helping “promote disease prevention, testing, and vaccination throughout [the] community.”