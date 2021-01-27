DHEC: Beware of COVID19 vaccine scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is warning residents to beware of scammers taking advantage of individuals seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHEC says that scammers may be “using the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout to steal people’s private information or their money.”

The agency is reminding the public that “state agencies, vaccine providers, and vaccine makers will not contact people and ask for information over the phone.” The only time personal information will be asked for is when making an appointment with a verified vaccine provider.

Approved vaccine providers will not ask you to pay to join a waiting list, or to gain early access to the vaccine.

A list of approved providers can be found here.

If you think you may be the victim of a scam, contact local authorities and file a complaint with the SC Department of Consumer Affairs.