DHEC clarifies controversial COVID-19 death data recently released by CDC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday clarified recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19 related deaths.

The provisional death data from the CDC showed that of all deaths associated with COVID-19, only 6% identified COVID-19 as the sole cause of death.

This led to misinterpretations of the statistic, with some people taking it to mean that only 6% of people that get COVID-19 die.

This is not an accurate understanding of the data.

DHEC explained that for the vast majority of deaths, COVID-19 is a factor, in addition to other underlying conditions.

Death certificates list an immediate cause, underlying cause, and contributing conditions.

To make the distinction abundantly clear, we can use the analogy of a car wreck. The immediate cause of death could be blunt force trauma, while the underlying factor was the car wreck. The victim did not die JUST because of the car wreck, the victim died of blunt force trauma as a result of a car wreck.

In the case of a COVID-19 related death, “a common example…would have acute respiratory distress syndrome as the immediate cause of death, which is the ultimate condition that caused the death…with COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death.”

While COVID-19 was not the sole cause of death in this example, “COVID-19…is the condition that triggered the cascade of events that eventually lead to death.”

Contributing factors include things like asthma and/or diabetes. As DHEC puts it, “if the person doesn’t contract COVID-19, then those factors don’t start the cascade of events that lead to death.”

DHEC reiterated that “it’s been understood for quite some time that individuals with certain underlying conditions are at greater risk for severe illness and death.”

DHEC provides comorbidity information on its COVID-19 dashboard.