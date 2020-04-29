DHEC corrects COVID-19 related death count

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) conducted a “cross analysis of death certificates and confirmed COVID-19 cases” on Wednesday.

The analysis looked at deaths reported directly to DHEC by medical professionals as well as deaths reported on death certificates.

As a result of the study, DHEC identified 29 additional COVID-19 related deaths that occurred between March 25 and April 21. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in SC to 232.

23 of the patients were elderly individuals from Dorchester (1), Florence (1), Greenville (9), Lexington (2), Pickens (1), Richland (5), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (3) Counties. Six of the patients were middle-aged individuals from Georgetown (1), Marion (1), Richland (3), and Sumter (1) Counties.

DHEC said that “this does not significantly affect the state’s public health actions, projections ,or the recommendations of DHEC.”

Going forward, healthcare providers are required to report COVID-19 related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours, and “all deaths reported to DHEC for death certificate registration by funeral directors must be done by law within five days of the date of death.”