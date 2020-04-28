DHEC COVID-19 nursing home update: 6 COVID-19 related deaths at Hannahan facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a third update regarding COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and long-term care facilities across the state.

Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia is leading the state, with 78 reported cases among residents and staff.

Previously, Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan emerged as a hotspot, with 57 cases cited by DHEC in the first report. In the past week, nineteen additional cases have been reported at the center, bringing the total number of residents and staff infected to 76.

There have been six reported COVID-19 related deaths at Heartland.

Pruitt Health in Walterboro has one reported case and one COVID-19 related death. Cooper Hall at the Palms of Mount Pleasant has two reported cases.

In total, DHEC reports 595 cases and 44 deaths across 62 facilities in SC.