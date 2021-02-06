DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Beaufort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Simmer said he is happy to receive his second COVID-19 vaccine to get protected.

He also talked about the issues with vaccine misinformation being spread to the public.

“I encourage people to get vaccine facts from trusted sources like the CDC and DHEC. The vaccine is very safe and has been given to millions of people with little adverse effects. I encourage everyone to get this safe and effective vaccine as soon as they’re eligible. We’re not going to beat COVID-19 until people do that.” Dr. Edward Simmer

Dr. Simmer reminded South Carolinians, who are eligible for the vaccine, to not leave your first dose appointment without knowing how and when to get your second dose.

If you need help finding vaccine providers, contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

Reminders for getting a COVID-19 vaccine can be found below: