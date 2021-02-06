DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Beaufort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Simmer said he is happy to receive his second COVID-19 vaccine to get protected.
He also talked about the issues with vaccine misinformation being spread to the public.
“I encourage people to get vaccine facts from trusted sources like the CDC and DHEC. The vaccine is very safe and has been given to millions of people with little adverse effects. I encourage everyone to get this safe and effective vaccine as soon as they’re eligible. We’re not going to beat COVID-19 until people do that.”Dr. Edward Simmer
Dr. Simmer reminded South Carolinians, who are eligible for the vaccine, to not leave your first dose appointment without knowing how and when to get your second dose.
If you need help finding vaccine providers, contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
Reminders for getting a COVID-19 vaccine can be found below:
- Make an appointment with a vaccine provider to guarantee you’ll receive your shot.
- You need to make two appointments, one for each shot.
- You should make your appointment for your second shot at the same location where you receive your first one.
- Make your second appointment while you’re at your first appointment, no later. Don’t leave your first appointment without knowing how and when you’ll get your second shot.
- Until more vaccine is available, some appointments may need to be rescheduled for a later date if a provider runs out of vaccine. Providers will contact people directly if they need to reschedule an appointment.
- If you need to reschedule an appointment, remember to cancel your initial appointment so someone else can use it.