DHEC: Half of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one vaccine dose

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced that 50% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHEC, 816,007 residents have received at least one Moderna shot, 1,189,885 residents have received at least one Pfizer shot, and 141,039 residents received the single-dose J&J vaccine.

DHEC reports that 44% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Younger South Carolinians currently make up the majority of the eligible, but unvaccinated population. Residents ages 20-24 and ages 12-19 respectively “are among the least vaccinated age groups.”

The recent spike in cases “has been almost entirely among those who are not vaccinated,” according to DHEC.

Additionally, DHEC reports that “between June 1 and July 15, at least 150 COVID-19 cases were reported among South Carolina residents who attended or worked at a summer camp.”

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said that the summer camp “numbers are a snapshot of what could happen in our schools this year if more parents, students, teachers, and other school officials don’t get vaccinated.”

He encouraged “younger residents to roll up their sleeve and get this life-saving vaccine so they can protect themselves, as well as family members who may have preexisting conditions and children who are too young to get vaccinated.”