DHEC hosting multiple vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – DHEC is hosting multiple free vaccination clinics and testing opportunities for those in the Lowcountry region.

Monday, July 26, there will be a clinic in the Ridgeland area at the Jasper County Health Department from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27, another clinic will be held in North Charleston at the North Area Health clinic. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28, a clinic will take place in Walterboro at the Colleton County Health Department. The clinic will begin at 10:00 a.m. and go until 3:300 p.m.

Thursday, July 29, there will be another clinic in Moncks Corner at the Moncks Corner Health Department from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30th, a clinic will be held in Summerville at the Summerville Health Department from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each clinic will distribute the Moderna vaccine and be eligible for those 18 and up wanting to be vaccinated.

For more information on vaccination clinics and testing sites, you can view online.