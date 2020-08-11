DHEC introduces new county-level COVID-19 tracking tool

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced a new tool to provide “detailed county-level data that helps provide a localized look at the impacts” of COVID-19 in SC.

The online dashboard is available on DHEC’s website, and will be updated daily. In 10 days, it will replace the “Demographics” page on the website. A user’s guide will be available to help interpret the data.

Based on data gathered by DHEC, the dashboard includes information about the following “localized data sets:”

Race, ethnicity, gender and age for cases and deaths in each county

Percent positive for each county

Number of cases per day for each county, dating back to the beginning of March

Number of tests performed for each county (based on an individual’s county of residence)

Number of types of tests (serology or molecular) performed for each county (based on an individual’s county of residence)

Rate of testing per 100,000 residents for each county

Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director, said:

“It’s important to remember that as this localized data changes from day to day, this deadly virus knows no bounds and it doesn’t recognize county or jurisdictional lines,” Duwve said. “Regardless of the number of cases and reported prevalence of the virus within a specific county, we must assume the virus is everywhere and take the same precautions every day in public settings, including wearing a mask, staying socially distanced from others by six feet, avoiding group gatherings and washing our hands frequently.”