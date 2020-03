COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating one new possible case of the Coronavirus in Lancaster, SC.

This brings the total number of cases in SC to 10: 2 confirmed, and 8 presumptive positive.

The woman is currently hospitalized and isolated.

DHEC said that at this time, she has no known contact with another case and has not traveled outside of the country.

We will continue updating as more information becomes available.