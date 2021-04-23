DHEC issues statement on J&J vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday issued a statement regarding the resumption of J&J vaccine usage after a temporary pause.

DHEC advised all vaccine providers statewide that if J&J doses have been properly stored through the duration of the pause, they may be administered effective immediately.

The instruction comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that the positive benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the potential risk of developing a rare, but serious blood clot.

DHEC says that the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines are safe and effective, and anyone who has not yet been vaccinated should sign up as soon as possible.