DHEC launches COVID-19 pledge project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced the launch of “a new pledge project to further engage the Palmetto State’s business community in the fight against COVID-19.”

Participating businesses will sign the ‘SC Strong’ pledge committing to “workplace safety practices that can lower the risk of infection for employees, customers and clients, and other important stakeholders.”

Those who sign will “receive a social media graphic announcing their commitment to fight COVID-19, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four major workplace safety measures prescribed by DHEC.”

Those four safety measures include wearing masks, reducing employee exposure, quarantining when necessary, and encouraging recommended guidelines such as social distancing.

Resources such as social media graphics, downloadable posters, and email templates will be available to business via the SC Strong website.

DHEC’s Public Health Director, Dr. Joan Duwve, said “South Carolina’s business community continues to play an important role in protecting their workforce as well as the public who rely on the services and goods they provide. We hope this new campaign empowers businesses to be united as leaders in the community to keep South Carolinians safe and the state safely open for business.”